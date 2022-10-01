New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 34,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,004,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGD. Raymond James cut their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $600.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,989 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in New Gold by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

