Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.55

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 114401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Netlist Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist ( NASDAQ:NLST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

