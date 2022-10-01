Netbox Coin Price Up 91.3% Over Last 7 Days (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $151,069.02 and $233.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00039615 BTC.
Netbox Coin is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal.
