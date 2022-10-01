Neoteric Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $52,427.28 (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the US dollar. One Neoteric coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Neoteric has a total market capitalization of $52,427.28 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Neoteric

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

