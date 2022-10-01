Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.65

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.89, with a volume of 91715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of C$460.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.41.
Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Read More
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.