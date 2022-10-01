nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. 909,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,194. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.11.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,391. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after buying an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 33.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 89.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

