National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $167.66

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $167.66, but opened at $176.93. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $175.80, with a volume of 42 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average of $201.02.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

