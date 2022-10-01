National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Evercore ISI

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,064,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,806,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

