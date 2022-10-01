National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in September

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

National Australia Bank stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,012. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.