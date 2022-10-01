MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MyMD Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,615.49% -75.16% -34.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million -$29.89 million -6.21 MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors $411.38 million $32.43 million -65.66

Analyst Recommendations

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors 205 548 1146 18 2.51

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 79.60%. Given MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MyMD Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals rivals beat MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

