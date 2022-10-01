Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.54 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 23.60%. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,315,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

