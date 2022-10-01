Mycro (MYO) One Day Volume Tops $38,093.00

Mycro (MYO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Mycro has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Mycro has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $38,093.00 worth of Mycro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mycro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mycro Coin Profile

Mycro launched on June 5th, 2019. Mycro’s total supply is 25,454,545 coins. The official website for Mycro is www.mycrojobs.io. Mycro’s official Twitter account is @Mycrojobs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mycro

According to CryptoCompare, “Mycro is a cryptocurrency-based job finder mobile app. It provides users with a job marketplace where it is possible to find a match for a job within the user local community. Using the Mycro mobile app, the members will be able to register and search for a nearby available job that suits their capabilities. The Mycro token (MYO) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the platform main currency, through which users are able to stake for an available job. In addition, rewards for best ratings will be paid in MYO tokens.”

