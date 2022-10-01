MXC Market Capitalization Achieves $185.48 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $185.48 million and approximately $27.00 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MXC has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00296733 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC Supernodes provide LPWAN network services to devices around the world. MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. Discord | Telegram | Facebook | Medium | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepapers “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars.

