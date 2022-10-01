MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Up 1.3%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65. 537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

MTR Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Get MTR alerts:

MTR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.