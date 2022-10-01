MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Update

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.9 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPZZF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

