MP3 Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (MP3)

MP3 (MP3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One MP3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MP3 has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. MP3 has a market cap of $96,836.00 and approximately $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MP3’s launch date was February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. The official website for MP3 is mp3finance.com. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MP3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MP3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MP3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

