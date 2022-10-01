Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 3.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $40,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

