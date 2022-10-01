Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.11% of Regal Beloit worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period.

Shares of RBC opened at $207.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regal Beloit from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $5,494,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regal Beloit news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $5,494,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,925,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,603,295. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

