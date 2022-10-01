Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $25.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 1.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1 %

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

