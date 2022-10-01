Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

