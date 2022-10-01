Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.29% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $22,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after buying an additional 121,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

