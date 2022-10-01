Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 10,298 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises about 2.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.33% of Graco worth $33,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

