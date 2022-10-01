Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00013004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a market cap of $7.11 million and $83,091.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

Moss Carbon Credit was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s total supply is 2,831,172 coins. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

