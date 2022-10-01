Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,777,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

MS opened at $79.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

