Morgan Stanley Increases NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target to €53.80

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €50.60 ($51.63) to €53.80 ($54.90) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NNGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NN Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.12.

NN Group Stock Performance

NN Group stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80. NN Group has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

NN Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.57%.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Further Reading

