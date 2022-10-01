MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $198.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,251. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $188.17 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.26.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total transaction of $715,126.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,132 shares in the company, valued at $24,630,620.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total transaction of $715,126.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,630,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,160 shares of company stock worth $15,050,095. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,708,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

