MoneySwap (MSWAP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $670,000.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MoneySwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoneySwap has a total market cap of $670,000.00 and approximately $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoneySwap has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MoneySwap Profile

MoneySwap launched on October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for MoneySwap is www.moneyswap.io. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoneySwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoneySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

