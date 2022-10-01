Monero Achieves Market Cap of $2.68 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $147.18 or 0.00755940 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00274990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00142426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00619983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00617058 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00251877 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,181,331 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.