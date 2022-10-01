Monero Achieves Market Cap of $2.68 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $147.18 or 0.00755940 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021664 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00274990 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00142426 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00619983 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000857 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00251877 BTC.
About Monero
Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,181,331 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
