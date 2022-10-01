Modefi One Day Trading Volume Hits $111,593.00 (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Modefi has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $111,593.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Modefi Profile

Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,342,021 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modefi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi’s DAOS aims to provide a trustless and decentralize oracle data. Outliers, malicious actors, and corrupt data are removed autonomously with no outside interaction through the use of smart contracts and multiple data sources.Modefi’s Oracle Marketplace is a dedicated decentralized turnkey platform that will connect third parties and exchange important data autonomously. It allows oracle providers to advertise their services and clients the ability to create RFQ's.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

