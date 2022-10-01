MixMarvel Price Hits $0.0036 (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. MixMarvel has a market cap of $35.54 million and approximately $773,333.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel’s launch date was April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality.The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications.”

