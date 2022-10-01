Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in September

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,933,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 936.5 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF remained flat at $4.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.
About Mitsubishi Motors
