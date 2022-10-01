Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in September

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,933,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 936.5 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF remained flat at $4.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

