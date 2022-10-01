Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,565,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,640,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,677.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 543,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 532,130 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

