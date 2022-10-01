Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 230 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Southern were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $68.00 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.