Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $4.08 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $110.50 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

