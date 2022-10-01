Mist Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Mist has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $75,393.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mist

Mist was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mist’s official website is mist.game.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

