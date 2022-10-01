Misbloc (MSB) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Misbloc (MSB) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069431 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10614287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00145089 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.65 or 0.01807907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,644,940 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544.

Misbloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

