Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.