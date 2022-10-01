Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

