Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

ORLY stock opened at $703.35 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $708.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

