Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $96,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 34.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 6,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019. The company has a market cap of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.