Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.14 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 38,917,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,174,060. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $331,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 21.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 22.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.