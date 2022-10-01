Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

MU stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

