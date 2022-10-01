MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 74.4% in September

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MMT opened at $4.23 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

