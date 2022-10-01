Meta Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44,711.00 (META)

Meta (META) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Meta has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $234,123.54 and $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,412.38 or 1.00007183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082573 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. The official website for Meta is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

