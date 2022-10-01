Mercor Finance (MRCR) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Mercor Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercor Finance has a market cap of $203,765.00 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercor Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mercor Finance

Mercor Finance’s genesis date was April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercor Finance is mercor.finance.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercor Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercor Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

