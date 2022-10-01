MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Up 0.6%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as €164.70 ($168.06) and last traded at €163.60 ($166.94). Approximately 306,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €162.55 ($165.87).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €175.12.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

(Get Rating)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

