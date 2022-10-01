Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 209,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $184,127.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,989,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,527.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 567,962 shares of company stock valued at $498,896 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

