Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Update

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mativ Stock Performance

MATV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 433,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,008. Mativ has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Mativ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,399.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $37,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 4,032 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,399.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,380 shares of company stock worth $1,094,262 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

