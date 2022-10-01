Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $284.34 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

