Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $284.34 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.89. The company has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.